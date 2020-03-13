Hazmat Hottie Erykah Badu Rocks Coronavirus Couture In Texas [Photos]

Amidst all the gloom and doom of the Coronavirus pandemic, at least one celeb is trying to have some (SAFE) fun, that celeb is Erykah Badu.

.

Erykah Badu is a COVID-19 cutie. The always eccentric and effervescent songstress accepted an award Thursday at the Austin Film Society’s Texas Film Awards and she rocked a unique ensemble to do so. Erykah paraded out on stage in her so-called “social distancing couture”; a “bootleg” hazmat suit that was all the way Louis’d out.

Erykah’s hazmat suit included a HUGE Louis bag with matching Louis Vuitton logos, a mask, a visor, and big feathery booties.

She also showcased her ‘Rona wear on Instagram.

Erykah’s “bootleg” hazmat suit comes amid news that her scheduled concert with Common tonight in Atlanta has been postponed amid Coronavirus concerns.

A rescheduled date is still being determined and tickets will be refunded at available point of purchase.

Still, our hazmat hottie is still hitting the road; Erykah has a scheduled Indianapolis date that seems to be continuing on.

Erykah’s look comes after Naomi Campbell went viral for walking through LAX in a hazmat suit. Mind you, that came after the supermodel shared MONTHS ago her routine to disinfect airline seats and stop the spread of germs.

What do YOU think about Erykah’s “social-distancing couture”???