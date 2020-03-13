Da Aftermath: DaBaby’s Alleged Slapping Victim Has Filed A Lawsuit Against The Rapper

DaBaby is officially facing a lawsuit after an incident at a recent Tampa concert, where he appeared to slap a woman in the crowd.

In the footage that surfaced online, the rapper can be seen making his way through a parting in the crowd. At one point, a woman pushes her phone close up to his face with the flashlight on, which is when he slaps her in the face. He has since apologized for everything that went down, before also claimed the woman hit him, and now, he is now being sued.

According to reports from TMZ, Tyronesha Laws filed the lawsuit this week, claiming that DaBaby attacked her “suddenly and without warning.” She claims that she was in the crowd waiting for the concert to begin when the rapper walked through a sea of fans toward stage “without incident” until he got to her. She goes on to say that he has expressed no remorse for the incident, drawing attention to the fact that he went on to film a comedy sketch making light of the whole thing.

“Our goal is to deter similar conduct in the future and send a message that this type of behavior is not tolerated in America,” her attorneys Matt Morgan and Chelsea Cromer said. Previously, Laws claimed that it wasn’t her who put a phone in the rapper’s face, and instead was standing next to the person who did. On DaBaby’s side, his lawyer, Drew Findling, has denied that he slapped Laws, claiming he hit someone else instead.

She is suing for DaBaby battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and other damages.