BossipLooks: This 24-Piece Premium Brush Set Has Every Brush You’ll Ever Need

Your makeup is only as good as the tools you use to apply them. Whether you want your blush to pop, your contour to look like you’ve been personally sculpted by god, or your eyeshadow to be seamlessly blended, you need high-quality brushes to pull off the look you want. But buying makeup wands one by one isn’t very economical, especially if you need more than a handful to complete your beauty arsenal.

This is why it’s so much better to cop a brush set, like this 24-piece collection from Black Box. Made from natural wood and synthetic bristles, this set can sculpt, bronze, and line your makeup to perfection. It’s comprised of all the tools you could ever want, from angled eyeshadow brushes to poofy powder brushes, allowing you to achieve a variety of looks.

They’re easy to transport, too. The set comes with a vegan carrying case that you can stick in your bag when you need to travel. And if you don’t own a makeup organizer, the carrying case can function perfectly as a home kit.

You don’t have to break the bank to cop high-quality brushes. Normally retailing for $99.85, this set is now on sale for only $21.95.

24-Piece High Quality Makeup Brush Set – $21.95 See Deal

Prices are subject to change.

Bossip has teamed up with StackCommerce to bring you the best deals on the web. We may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.