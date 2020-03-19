BossipSteals: Enjoy An Extra 15% Off On This 3-in-1 Ceramic Straightening Brush

Straightening your hair is a major time suck. You first have to dry it thoroughly, get rid of the tangles, and only then can you kickstart the straightening process. This two-step method requires so much time and energy, and sometimes, you just Can’t Even. There’s a reason the messy-ass struggle bun is a thing, after all — most days, you’re probably already running late, and the whole multi-step process feels like an arm workout you never asked for. Plus, it’s even trickier when you have textured locks. To achieve salon-quality results, you basically have to spend the whole day working on your hair. Hard pass.

Enter the Pro Ceramic Heating Straightening Iron Anti-Scald Brush, a 3-in-1 styling tool that allows for fast, fuss-free styling. You no longer have to put your crown of glory through the torture of blowdrying, brushing, AND ironing. This brush straightens your hair safely by gliding through the strands, resulting in professional results within minutes. Suitable for all hair types and lengths, it not only straightens your mane, but also detangles and massages. You can choose from 3 protective temperatures depending on the kind of style you want to go after, and the tangle-free swivel cord makes you not want to cut your arm off. Plus, it’s a great tool for natural hair — the tourmaline technology helps you retain moisture and keeps the dry heat from damaging your hair.

Usually retailing for $31.99, this 3-in-1 brush is now on sale for $24.99. Use the code SPRINGSAVE15 at checkout to bring the price further down to $21.24.

Pro Ceramic Heating Straightening Iron Anti-Scald Brush – $24.99 See Deal

Prices are subject to change.

Bossip has teamed up with StackCommerce to bring you the best deals on the web. We may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.