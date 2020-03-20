BossipLooks: This Kit Will Instantly Plump Your Lips, Brows and Eyelashes Within Minutes

When you’re pressed for time, you can’t afford to unleash your inner beauty guru. You’re lucky if you’re able to dab concealer on that angry pimple on your chin and remember to put mascara on both eyes.

This is where the Instant Effect Eye, Lip & Brow Bundle comes into play. A collection comprised of eye serum, lip plumper, and lash/brow volumizer, it delivers that instant fresh and glowing look within mere minutes. The Instant Effects Eye Lift smooths out wrinkles, diminishes dark circles, and reduces puffiness in just 15 minutes, while the Instant Effect Lip Plumper can make your lips appear 20% fuller and more kissable within 20 minutes. It can even give you a more defined lip line and cupid’s bow that will give Kylie Jenner a run for her money.

The bundle also comes with the Instant Effects Lash/Brow Volumizer, which works to condition, hydrate, and thicken your lashed AND brows by up to 20% in just two minutes. And you know what the best part is? All products are cruelty-free and vegan-friendly, removing the guilt out of glamming up.

Typically retailing for $105, you can now grab this makeup bundle on sale for only $49.99. Use the code SPRINGSAVE15 at checkout to bring the price further down to $42.49.

Instant Effects Eye, Lip & Brow Bundle – $49.99 See Deal

Prices are subject to change.

Bossip has teamed up with StackCommerce to bring you the best deals on the web. We may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.