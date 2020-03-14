Not Haram: Abu Dhabi Adorner Jordyn Woods Denies Mocking Islam While On Vacay

Jordyn Woods is on vacay in Adu Dhabi with her family full of beauties but unfortunately, they’re facing some backlash. The influencer was criticized by a Muslim follower who didn’t like a photo of the Woods ladies dressed in hijabs while visiting The Grand Mosque. He called the outfits “haram”, meaning against Islam or forbidden.

Apparently, the fan thought Jordyn was mocking Islam, but she explains that was not the case.

The Muslim follower wrote under The Woods family photo:

“Haram and you have mocked our religion in an offensive way…”

Jordyn Woods, completely apologetically, replied:

“I’m sorry if I offended you but in order to enter the Mosque you have to wear and Abaya.. in no world would I try to mock another person nor culture.”

