Congratulations! DC Young Fly & Longtime Love Jacky Oh Expecting Baby #2

DC Young Fly & Long Time Girlfriend Are Expecting Their 2nd Child

- By Bossip Staff

Actor and comedian DC Young Fly has another baby on the way with his longtime girlfriend, model Jacky Oh. The couple dropped the news on their respective Instagram pages to announce the exciting news about the new blessing.

D.C wrote along with photos from the couple’s pregnancy photo shoot, “#2 on the way to the Royal Palace.”

In the photo, DC, Jacky Oh, and their first daughter Nova can be seen dressed up in matching outfits.

Congrats to the couple on the new baby!

