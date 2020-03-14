A Lil’ Positivity: Steph & Ayesha Curry Pledge To Feed Kids Affected By Oakland Coronavirus School Closures

According to Mercury News, NBA superstar Steph Curry is making a splash off the court while the NBA is on a hiatus.

The Warriors baller took to social media alongside Ayesha to release a video asking fans to join in support for the kids of the Oakland Unified School District who rely on receiving meals from their schools after schools are set to close for an unknown period of time due to coronavirus spread.

Oakland is closing schools bc of COVID-19. We support this decision but are concerned a/b the 18,000+ kids that rely on school for 2+ meals daily. @eatlearnplay is donating to @ACCFB to ensure every child has access to the food they need. Join us & donate https://t.co/nDqF7OoO0Z pic.twitter.com/nFp0w1eFqH — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 14, 2020

“We wanted to intercede on behalf of the kids that rely their daily services and try to help in any way we can.”

The Currys are kicking their efforts into overdrive through their youth-focused organization “Eat, Learn, Play” to donate to the food bank.

Ayesha added:

“The statistics are really staggering: 18,000 kids rely on at least two meals a day from the school system. So we want to make sure that we rally around everyone and ensure that these kids are not wondering where their next meal is coming from, and that the parents who — some are still having to go to work, worrying about the kids’ logistics — we just want to make sure that there’s one less thing to worry about. So we’re asking you to rally with us. We’re working with the Alameda food bank and the Oakland Unified School District to make sure that kids are getting their meals.”