Heartbroken Floyd Mayweather Speaks On Josie Harris Death

Heartbroken: Floyd Mayweather Remembers Ex-Girlfriend Josie Harris With Rarely Seen Photos

- By Bossip Staff
Floyd Mayweather has broken his silence on the death of his ex-girlfriend and mother of his 3 children Josie Harris and the champ is obviously heartbroken over this loss.

Just three days ago news broke that Harris was found dead in her car which was parked at her home in Valencia, CA on Tuesday night.

Harris and Mayweather had a 15-year-long relationship before splitting around 2010 over a huge domestic violence incident. Although Mayweather has not fully expressed publicly his feelings on losing Josie, he shared almost a dozen photos of them together. You can tell from the memories he shared, the 43-year-old is torn apart by Josie’s death.

My Angel

Hit the flip to see them all.

My Heart

Harris and Mayweather reportedly dated from 1995 to 2010. In 2010 Josie accused him of domestic violence alleging that he hit her in the back of her head in front of their children.

My Love

Floyd later served 2 months behind bars and went on to deny the abuse allegations during an interview with Katie Couric

My Rock

Harris then went on to sue Floyd for $20 million for defamation and a custody battle ensued. If you can recall, she also starred in that short-lived “Starter Wives” reality show alongside 50 Cent’s ex Shaniqua Tompkins and Lamar Odom’s ex Liza Morales. 

My Family

Josie filed a $20 million-dollar defamation lawsuit against Mayweather. She accused him of lying, denied that he had to restrain her, and once again accused him of assaulting her.

My Family

After years of stalling and slogging through the legal system, a California appeals court ordered that the defamation case could move forward, and according to The Blast, was set for a Dec. 7, 2020 court date.

My Sweetheart

Harris leaves behind her children; Jirah Mayweather, Koraun Mayweather, and Zion Mayweather.

    My Friend

    My Sunshine

    My Kiss

    My Flowers

    In one of her last public appearances, she attended her daughter Jirah’s Sweet 16.

     

