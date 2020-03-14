Legend: Zion Williamson Promises To Cover Smoothie King Center Employees’ Salaries After NBA Suspends Season

Zion Williamson Pledges To Cover Smoothie King Center Employees’ Salaries

The coronavirus has left the majority of hard-working middle-class citizens in fear of what will happen if they end up missing work due to the dangerous virus. While many can’t afford to miss work and are praying this doesn’t happen, many in the sports world are already a victim due to most sports being completely suspended. Earlier this week, the NBA formally suspended its season, leaving many upset that their favorite team isn’t playing–but the employees of the areas and team staff are the ones stuck without a paycheck for at least the next few weeks.

In New Orleans, the Smoothie King Center employees just received a blessing from their newest rookie, Zion Williamson. Zion followed in the footsteps of Kevin Love by showing support to the workers who help the games take place every single night.

The baller took to Instagram to announce the big news: he pledges to cover salaries for all the affected employees. He cites his reason for doing so as what his mother would want him to do, also saying it is the least he could do for the city that welcomed him with open arms. After Hurricane Katrina, a lot of the New Orleans community can’t handle another setback, and this blessing from Zion is what New Orleans is about at its core: sticking together in troublesome times.

Zion is already starting his legacy in New Orleans off with a bang.