Legend: Zion Williamson Promises To Cover Smoothie King Center Employees’ Salaries After NBA Suspends Season

Zion Williamson Pledges To Cover Smoothie King Center Employees Salaries
The coronavirus has left the majority of hard-working middle-class citizens in fear of what will happen if they end up missing work due to the dangerous virus. While many can’t afford to miss work and are praying this doesn’t happen, many in the sports world are already a victim due to most sports being completely suspended. Earlier this week, the NBA formally suspended its season, leaving many upset that their favorite team isn’t playing–but the employees of the areas and team staff are the ones stuck without a paycheck for at least the next few weeks.
In New Orleans, the Smoothie King Center employees just received a blessing from their newest rookie, Zion Williamson. Zion followed in the footsteps of Kevin Love by showing support to the workers who help the games take place every single night.
The baller took to Instagram to announce the big news: he pledges to cover salaries for all the affected employees. He cites his reason for doing so as what his mother would want him to do, also saying it is the least he could do for the city that welcomed him with open arms. After Hurricane Katrina, a lot of the New Orleans community can’t handle another setback, and this blessing from Zion is what New Orleans is about at its core: sticking together in troublesome times.
Zion is already starting his legacy in New Orleans off with a bang.
The people of New Orleans have been incredibly welcoming and supportive since I was Drafted by the Pels last June, and some of the most special people I have met are those who work at smoothie King Center. These are the folks who make our games possible, creating the perfect environment for our fans and everyone involved in the organization. Unfortunately, many of them are still recovering from long term challenges created by Katrina, and now face the economic impact of the postponement of games because of the virus. My mother has always set an example for me about being respectful for others and being grateful for what we have, and so today I am pledging to cover the salaries for all of those Smoothie King Center workers for the next 30 days. This is a small way for me to express my support and appreciation for these wonderful people who have been so great to me and my teammates and hopefully we can all join together to relieve some of the stress and hardship caused by this national health crisis. This is an incredibly resilient city full of some of the most resilient people, but sometimes providing a little extra assistance can make things a little easier for the community.
