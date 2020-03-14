Classic Kobe: Iman Shumpert Shares An Amazing Kobe Bryant Story On ‘Ebro In The Morning’ [Video]

Iman Shumpert Shares A Classic Kobe Bryant Story On Ebro In The Morning

One of the biggest tragedies of 2020 was the untimely passing of NBA Legend of Kobe Bryant. While no one is even close to coming to terms with the loss, the stories flowing from everyone about Kobe remind us just how special he really was.

While a lot of different walks of life have had interactions with the icon, the best stories have come from those who happened to play against Kobe. These ballers always give a heartfelt description of how special he was as a competitor and how–even when he spanked them–he taught them valuable lessons.

Earlier this week, Iman Shumpert stopped by HOT 97s ‘Ebro In The Morning,’ where he dropped off a classic Kobe story that every fan will appreciate. To make things better, this story comes from Iman’s time as a New York Knick. Shumpert says that at the end of the third quarter, he was thinking about how he couldn’t wait to tell his brother that he stole the ball from one of their idols, Kobe Bryant, along with snatching one of his shot attempts. That was before the fourth quarter started, and once it began, he details how Kobe turned up the heat toward him and the Knicks.

Kobe went from cruise control to transforming into the Black Mamba we all know and love right before the very eyes of his competitors and the crowd in the stands.

Catch the story and an update on the life of Iman and wifey Teyana Taylor + more below.