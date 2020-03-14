Hide Ya Kids, Hide Ya Wi-Fi: Nicki Minaj’s Registered Sex Offender Husband Kenneth Petty Pleads With Judge To Allow Him To Use The Internet

Nicki Mianj’s husband Kenneth Petty is REALLY looking forward to using the internet again.

Why can’t he use the internet now, you ask? Well, according to TMZ, as a registered sex offender, Petty is not legally allow to surf the world wide web but that might soon change.

Newly filed court documents show that Kenneth has asked the judge presiding over his case to allow him to use the internet just like a person who was NOT convicted of attempted rape. Obviously, the court restricts sex offenders’ internet use over fear that they may target underaged girls somewhat anonymously. Legally, Kenneth is only allow to go dot-com diggin’ under the supervision of an administrator.

Word is that the prosecutors have already agreed to give Petty his online privileges back, but the judge still has to sign-off. There’s no word on whether or not ya honor will be on board with their decision.

Guess we’ll see if proximity to money and power will allow a sexual assaulter to peruse the net…