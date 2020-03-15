‘Rona & Chill: Pornhub Reveals Spike In Views Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Coronavirus is damaging every industry known to man from the entertainment business, public schools, colleges, hotel chains, and more. The worst part is that most people predict we haven’t seen the peak of the damage to the economy at all yet. Beyond the damage to certain industries, we also have people in grocery stores fighting over Lysol and toilet paper, and items like face masks is on backorder until next summer. According to reports from Complex, one business is seeing growth during this pandemic, Pornhub.

According to the platform’s statisticians, 2 a.m. traffic on March 11 was 11 percent higher than usual, while the 8 a.m. traffic took a 9 percent lower than the average. Pornhub suspects these changes were due to the surge of remote work, as “people who did not need to commute to work the next day stayed up later and slept in longer than they normally would.” According to the data, average traffic increased across 30 countries on March 11. There was a 2.5 percent spike in the U.S. and Canada, 5.9 percent in Spain, 8.2 percent in the United Kingdom, and 10. 9 percent in the Netherlands. The biggest surge, however, was the 13.8 percent surge in Italy, which was placed under a national quarantine on March 9.

Yes, it's somewhat funny, but the porn industry is an industry just like any other business and its employees and content creators get paid similar to youtube creators– so it's good that business is booming.