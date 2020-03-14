“Levi High”: DaniLeigh Follows Her Beef With DaBaby’s Baby Mama By Dropping A New Music Video With Him [Video]

Just last week, the mother of DaBaby’s daughter, MeMe, and DaniLeigh were sub-tweeting each other, which allegedly stemmed from Dani and DaBaby having some sort of fling going on. Fans were confused by the back and forth, which seemed to come out of complete left field, but now, it’s becoming more obvious how Leigh and DaBaby became acquainted.

It should come as a surprise to absolutely no one that now, following this baby mama beef, DaniLeigh and DaBaby have a brand new song together. On Friday, right after releasing the song itself, DaniLeigh has released a brand new video for, “Levi High” featuring DaBaby.

The music video, directed by Kat Webber, shows Leigh and DaBaby meeting up with a group of girls to go on a robbing spree. After some money distribution and a quick dance number, the two collaborators are cozying up with one another in a car…before things go left. Check out the visual down below to see how it ends.

This is actually the second time these two have worked together, since DaniLeigh choreographed the Charlotte rapper’s music video for “Bop” last year. Apparently, things are getting a little too close for comfort as far as MeMe is concerned.