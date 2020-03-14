Celebrity Cribs: Dakota Johnson Takes Fans On Virtual Tour Of Her Cozy, Wooded, And Serene Hollywood Home [Video]

Actress Dakota Johnson will be featured in the upcoming film The High Note starring Tracee Ellis-Ross, Ice Cube, Kelvin Harrison Jr., and Bill Pullman. The story is about a superstar singer and her overworked assistant who has big dreams of becoming a music producer.

In the meantime, Dakota has opened the doors to her beautiful Hollywood home to Architectural Digest’s apropriately-named online series “Open Door”.

The wood-framed house features floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room, perfect for highlighting the decorative crystals that accent her private space.

If you’re looking for home design inspiration then you’ve clicked on the right post. Press play down bottom and let Dakota show you her humble abode.

Thoughts? Hate it or love it?