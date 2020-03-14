They’re Baaaack: Jobless And Man-less Issa Gets Punked By Her Own Reflection In ‘Insecure’ Season 4 Trailer [Video]

While everyone is stuck in the crib trying to stay away from the ‘ronavirus, it’s nice to have some good television to look forward to. “Insecure” is almost back with their ten-episode fourth season.

This season, the characters are all dealing with the aftermath of their career and relationship decision.

Issa may be jobless but she eventually pursues a passion project that looks lit. Molly navigates a real relationship for the first time with her “asian bae”. Lawrence is still around and figures out what leveling-up means for him, and we see the effect of Tiffany’s new baby on the dynamic of the friend group. Can you say, ironic?

Insecure season 4 is back on deck Sunday, April 12. Hit play to see the trailer.