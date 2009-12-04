Profile: Akon

Aliaune Badara Akon Thiam, better known by his middle and stage name Akon (pronounced /ˈeɪkɒn/),is a Senegalese-American R&B singer-songwriter, record producer, businessman, and philanthropist. He rose to prominence in 2004 following the release of “Locked Up”, the first single from his debut album Trouble. His second album, Konvicted, earned him a Grammy Award nomination of the single “Smack That”. He has since founded two record labels, Konvict Muzik and Kon Live Distribution.