Congratulations: #BlackInkCHI’s Charmaine Welcomes Her Beautiful Daughter Nola Glenda

Congratulations are in order as Black Ink Chicago’s Charmaine whose announced the birth of her daughter. She initially announced her pregnancy on Instagram in early December and, four weeks later, revealed she and husband Nick Bey were expecting a little girl.

Walker, 31, welcomed her baby girl at Northwestern Medicine Prentice Women’s Hospital with Bey by her side.

“Charmaine my love! Thank you!! Love you forever and eve” Bey proudly announced on Instagram.

Charmaine’s successful pregnancy comes after the tragic loss of her mother. Charmaine’s mom Glenda Walker passed away in October and according to Charmaine, Ms. Glenda was ecstatic to become a grandma.

“She was so excited The night before she unexpectedly passed away she said “I still can’t believe my baby is having a baby!” shared Charmaine. “I’ll never forget those words.”

Little Nola weighed in at six pounds, 14 ounces and Charmaine told her followers that during delivery she had an image of her mom holding her baby.

“Hearts are full 💜 #NolaGlendaBey was born yesterday at 4:41 ! 6lbs 14 oz and 19.5 inches! When I was pushing her out I had an image of my mom holding her and it was the most beautiful experience ever.”

She also shared a sweet pic of little Nola looking like a spitting image of her late mother.

Congrats to the Beys on their bundle of joy—what a beauty!