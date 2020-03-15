“Until Then, STFU”: Jay Electronica Calls Hot 97’s Peter Rosenberg A ‘Clout Chaser’ After He Criticizes Lyrics From ‘A Written Testimony’

Jay Electronica Calls Hot 97's Peter Rosenberg A 'Clout Chaser'

After almost a decade of broken promises, rumors, and speculation, Jay Electronica finally dropped his debut album, A Written Testimony.

Even without having dropped an album before, the rapper has always been known for his lyricism, so it’s no surprise that fans have been reading into every single bar on the project since it dropped. But with that close attention, inevitably, comes some negativity–because there’s always going to be some lyrics a listener reads into and doesn’t particularly appreciate.  That’s what happened with Hot 97 personality Peter Rosenberg, who took offense when he heard a line that seemingly made him feel uncomfortable, so he tweeted about it.

Word ended up getting back to Jay Electronica about Rosenberg’s tweets from Friday, where he was actually quoting the rapper’s 2014 song “Better in Tune With the Infinite” and not something from his new album. The bar that offended the radio personality is the following:

“My feet might fail me, my heart might ail me/The synagogues of Satan might accuse or jail me.”

After being told by fans that this wasn’t from A Written Testimony, he corrected himself on the lyric, now referencing Elec’s second mention of the Satan line on the new track, “Ghost of Soulja Slim.”

“And I bet you a Rothschild I get a bang for my dollar/The synagogue of Satan want me to hang by my collar.”

Jay Electronica ended up responding to this criticism in some now-deleted tweets, saying he should take his issue with the writers of the New Testament, since that’s where he got the term.

“We sat down in an interview before and talked about my stance in these matters and it’s there for anyone to go pull up. we’re you offended then? then you quoted better in tune w the infinite which was released in 2014 so what #AWrittenTestimony made you go back and listen to BITWTI and you were retro offended? if you have a problem w the term Synagouge of Satan, don’t take it up w me, take it up w the writers of the New Testament. Don’t play w me Peter, i ain’t the one. and you know this. i come in peace and i go in peace. let’s keep it that way.”

He continued, presumably referring to Rosenberg as he condemns clout chasers and stands by what he said.

Jay ended by inviting Rosenberg to discuss the lyric in question in has a public forum if he has anything else to say.

