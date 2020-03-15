Protective-Styled Cardi Ditches Her Luxurious Lace Fronts, Rocks Fantastically Full Fro

Cardi B’s known for rocking extravagantly styled wigs from the likes of Tokyo Stylez and Alonzo Arnold but she recently decided to take a break. The “Press” rapper wowed the world this weekend by showing off her terrifically thick natural tresses.

Cardi was apparently having a wash day at home and she proudly showed her Bardi Gang the results of wearing protective styles; a healthy head of hair.

“Wow, I’m so proud of myself,” said Cardi.

She also shared a throwback of what her afro used to look like.

In case you’re not part of the natural hair community and you’re befuddled about what exactly a protective style is, here’s some insight. A protective style is any hairstyle that protects your natural hair from breakage, it can range from a wig, to a weave to crotcheting.

MadameNoire breaks it down this way;

“A true protective hairstyle is at its base simply a style that protects the ends of your hair, helping to decrease tangling, shedding and breakage. A protective hairstyle hides your ends from exposure but should leave them in a detangled state. For example, once you have properly detangled your hair and pull it into a ponytail, you can then twist down your ponytail and pin it into a bun. This helps to promote hair growth as the idea is to actually retain your length rather than the very ineffective idea of speeding up hair growth.”

Other celebs that are known for having well protected, terrifically thick hair like Cardi’s include Angela Simmons, Ciara, and Beyonce.

Remember this (heavily contested) post?

What do YOU think about celebs protecting their natural hair with protective styles?? If you rock protective styles have you seen similar results???