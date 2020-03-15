Heavy Sigh*: Waka Flocka Thinks The Coronavirus Is Fake & Claims ‘Minorities Can’t Catch It’ [Video]

Waka Flocka doesn’t think he needs to pay any mind to the coronavirus pandemic going on all around us, because in his mind, minorities can’t catch it….even though some people of color have already tested positive.

In an interview on Real 92.3 LA earlier this week, Waka was in the hot seat with Tammy Rivera as they talked about their marriage and upcoming TV show, What The Flocka. Later on in the conversation, the rapper went on to declare himself and countless others immune to the virus, and unfortunately, nobody else in the room was able to tell him otherwise.

“It’s fake… Minorities can’t catch it,” he began at the 11:40 mark when asked if he was worried about the virus. “Name one though…We all descended from the same persons. Now, did we catch it? It hit the people passing through our airport [Atlanta], it ain’t touch them soulful folks.”

Though it was a common joke across Twitter a few days back, Waka didn’t explain why he thought minorities were completely immune. It’s also pretty hard to believe the rapper hadn’t heard about the entire NBA suspending their season after Utah Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell–who are both black–tested positive for the virus.

You can see his comments for yourself down below: