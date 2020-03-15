Put On Blast: Simone Biles Completely Embarrassed USA Gymnastics With Her Amazing Reply To Their Birthday Tribute

Simone Biles Claps Back at USA Gymnastics After Their Birthday Tribute
Even on her birthday, Simone Biles will take any opportunity to stand up for what’s right.
On Saturday, the most decorated Olympic gymnast of all time–who has 30 Olympic and World Championship medals–turned 23. On her special day, she received a shout-out from USA Gymnastics, who wrote “HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the most decorated gymnast of all time, @simonebiles! We know you will only continue to amaze us and make history!” along with posting a video from one of her routines.
Instead of just saying thank you or ignoring the tweet, though, Simone had the absolute perfect response.
“How about you amaze me and do the right thing… have an independent investigation,” she wrote in responded to the organization’s birthday message.
According to reports from the Wall Street Journal, USAG reportedly withheld the investigation of Nassar’s sexual abuse from Simone despite the fact that in 2015, she was among the first athletes USA Gymnastics learned might possibly be assaulted by the doctor. She did not learn of the FBI investigation that was taking place until she returned home from the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.
