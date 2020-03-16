The Surprise Album Donald Glover Dropped On Sunday Was Taken Down A Few Hours Later

On Sunday, March 15, fans were shocked to learn that the artist formerly known as Childish Gambino dropped some new music–but this time, he did so under his government name, Donald Glover.

The 12-track LP streamed on loop for a few just hours on donaldgloverpresents.com before being nowhere to be found. While it was live, the mystery stream included previous releases from the artist like “Feels Like Summer” and “Algorhythm,” along with collaborative tracks with artists including Ariana Grade, 21 Savage and SZA. One of the songs included in the loop, “Warlord,” has been identified by fans as a track from Glover’s Coachella performance back in 2019.

The site also had some interactive features, including a text-submission box with an unknown purpose and a four-panel piece of artwork depicting a large crowd gathering. Now, everything is gone.

You can still go to the website, but you won’t hear any music or see anything beside some simple text that reads, “Donald Glover presents.” Glover and his team have been silent regarding both the sudden appearance and the quick removal of the project, as well.

Whatever the case, this seems to imply that the artist is done with his “Childish Gambino” moniker for good. During his last tour for This Is America, he frightened fans by declaring that it would be his last tour ever as Childish Gambino. People speculated as to whether that meant he was done making music completely, but it seems like he’s just going for a rebrand.