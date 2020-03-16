Drive-Thru Only: Chick-Fil-A President Issues Statement On Coronavirus, Closes Dining Rooms

Chick-Fil-A President Issues A Statement On Coronavirus Operations

While businesses are struggling to prepare for the Coronavirus, the food industry is still going strong despite advice to alter their business plans. One of America’s favorite restaurants, Chick-fil-a, is finally addressing the fears of the spread of Coronavirus and moving to a Drive-Thru only operation.

Chick-fil-A’s president issued a message to customers and employees earlier this morning.

“Our highest priority continues to be the health and well-being of everyone who comes into our restaurants. As we navigate the evolving impact of coronavirus on our communities, we are temporarily closing our dining room seating to help limit person-to-person contact. Some of our restaurants may only offer service through our drive-thrus, while others may be able to offer takeout, delivery or mobile order options. Thanks for your patience. We know these are challenging times, but we’ll continue to do our best to serve you.”

Hopefully, Chick-fil-a changing their operations will make more people take the Coronavirus seriously and stay home instead of doing absolutely useless things, like going out to bars for St Patrick’s day when we’re supposed to be practicing social distancing. Some cities, like New York and Los Angeles, have already issued statements demanding businesses like bars and movie theaters cease operations though restaurants still remain open and available for takeout only.

For restaurants like Chick-fil-a and similar fast food joints, it seems like a no-brainer to move things to a drive-thru only approach for the foreseeable future. Places like Starbucks have gone so far as taking out the seating from their stores, letting people know they’re most definitely not welcome to sit and stay awhile…or at all.