“Frozen 2” Lands On Disney+ THREE MONTHS EARLY Amid Coronavirus Crisis

While you were fighting over the last rolls of toilet paper at the supermarket, Disney dropped “Frozen 2”–the biggest animated blockbuster ever–on its streaming service Disney+ THREE MONTHS EARLY in an unprecedented move that wowed the film industry while easing the stress of parents quarantined with kids during the Coronavirus crisis.

At no point did anyone see this power move coming, especially from Disney, but it makes sense now that schools across the world are closed for the foreseeable future and “social distancing” is the new normal in 2020.

“‘Frozen 2’ has captivated audiences around the world through its powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family, messages that are incredibly relevant during this time, and we are pleased to be able to share this heartwarming story early with our Disney+ subscribers to enjoy at home on any device,” said Disney CEO Bob Chapek in a statement.

