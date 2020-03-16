Not Bruv! Idris Elba Announces He’s Tested Positive For COVID-19

Witty headline aside, this is SCARY and we applaud this man spreading awareness.

While Rapper Waka Flocka is dying on the hill that black people can’t catch Coronavirus–which very obviously isn’t true–Idris Elba just revealed that he has tested positive for the virus.

Elba shared on social media that he didn’t have any symptoms and was actually getting tested because he had come in contact with someone else who tested positive for COVID-19. Elba posted a video to Twitter breaking the news and urging people to stay home, reinforcing the idea that this is to be taken seriously.

His wife Sabrina Elba has yet to be tested for the virus.

Cities are shutting down, people are stocking food, food establishments are closing their dine-in options, and Starbucks wants customers to get their coffee and go. What more than Disneyland & DisneyWorld closing do people need to see to actually listen to these warnings? We may never find out, but if you’re reading this, it would be a great time to stay indoors and self-quarantine, if at all possible.

Check out Elba’s announcement down below: