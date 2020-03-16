Howard University Announces Coronavirus Case, Commencement Canceled

The Mecca is announcing that it’s shuttering its doors. After a confirmed Coronavirus case on campus, Howard University will move to online classes for the remainder of the spring semester. This also means that commencement exercises and class reunions have been canceled.

The news comes directly from Howard University President Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick himself. Dr. Frederick told faculty and students via official press release that a guest who attended the Howard University Charter Day Dinner tested positive for coronavirus. Those who attended are being asked to self isolate and out of an “abundance of concern” the university is ceasing face-to-face instruction. He also urged students who went away for spring break not to return to campus.

“We will not return to face-to-face instruction of courses at Howard University for the remainder of the Spring, 2020 semester and courses will continue to transition to remote and online instruction following the scheduled Spring Break. This is an evolution from our earlier statement.”

[…]

Students who left for destinations other than home for spring break should not return to campus, but instead reach out to the Office of Resident Life to schedule a move out of your room at a later time.

Commencement and All-Class Reunions are canceled.”

Dr. Frederick ended the release apologizing for the “inconvenience that these changes have caused.”

Wow!

ATTN: President Frederick announces the first case of COVID-19 and plans to move to online instruction for the remainder of the semester. Please read. https://t.co/KoeY3t6fDV pic.twitter.com/I5L0UoBJe0 — Howard University (@HowardU) March 16, 2020

Howard University students and alumni are none too pleased in particular about University officials canceling commencement.

