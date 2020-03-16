Here’s What Happened When Idris Elba Revealed He Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Idris Elba has tested positive for coronavirus #COVID19 and now this is gonna be EVERYWHERE: pic.twitter.com/SALjoXshm7 — March Sadness Pablo (@PabloEscobarner) March 16, 2020

It hasn’t even been a full week since beloved actor Tom Hanks tested positive for the Coronavirus that now appears to have infected Idris Elba in yet another genuinely shocking development that pushed America closer to the edge.

Now, we’re fully confident that Idris will recover but also uncertain about how this rapidly spreading pandemic affects certain people with certain conditions.

So, at this point, all we can do is send positive energy to Idris and his family, listen to healthcare experts (WHO CONTINUE TO TELL EVERYONE TO STAY INSIDE) and practice social distancing for the next few weeks until things start to improve.

CORONAVIRUS really tryna take Idris Elba?! MY FAVORITE BRITISH BLACK KING?? MY FAVORITE BLACK MAN??! she has another thing coming in this mf try it sis . pic.twitter.com/3cttWCEqUR — denise⁷. (@UGHSJEONS) March 16, 2020

