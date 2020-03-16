Must Be Whi-…Nice: Emory University Professor Who Was Suspended TWICE For Using N-Word To Be Reinstated

An Emory University professor in Atlanta will be reinstated after he was TWICE suspended for using the n-word in front of his students.

According to Inside Higher Ed, law professor Paul Zwier will be reinstated to his former position after he set off a campus-wide controversy with his perceived racist rhetoric. Zwiers suspensions both came in 2018 when he used the slur while discussing a case from 1967 and then again when he talked about his students’ visceral reaction to its usage.

Let him tell it, Zwier would like to “bring this matter to closure for our entire university in a thoughtful and healing way.”

Yeah. We bet.

Here’s what the dean of the law school had to say about this:

Mary Bobinski, dean of law at Emory, said in a campus memo that the N-word “carries with it the potential for harm, including the disruption or destruction of an inclusive learning environment for students, whatever the motivation of the speaker.” No words are banned at Emory, she said, but those such as the one in question must be uttered only for a clear pedagogical reason.

The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE) jumped to Zwiers defense saying that his use of the violent word was “relevant” to his teachings and thus was not grounds to charge him with discriminatory conduct.

He could have EASILY taught his entire course with the same exact information without using the word. Sounds pretty discriminatory to us…