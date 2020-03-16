SMH: Yung Berg AKA Hitmaka Accused Of Violently Pistol-Whipping Girlfriend In The Face

What’s going here???

Former ‘Love & Hip Hop’ reject regular Yung Berg aka producer Hitmaka, is being accused of heinous domestic violence. The Blast is reporting he’s been accused of pistol-whipping his girlfriend over the weekend, leading to her being hospitalized.

Reportedly, Berg and his girlfriend got into a verbal dispute, and “the suspect pistol-whipped victim (numerous times) resulting in verifiable injuries.” The woman who remains unnamed at this time claims the pistol-whipping happened at a private residence in Los Angeles around 5:00 am on Saturday morning.

The victim was treated at Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles where she was diagnosed with a “closed head injury, closed fracture of the nasal bone, and facial lacerations.” She ended up needing stitches on the side of her head and having a broken nose. The hospital records state the injuries stemmed from an “assault.” You can see the disturbing pics of her injuries here:

LAPD issued an emergency protective order which restrains Yung Berg from coming within 100 yards of his alleged victim. The rapper is also ordered not to contact her directly or indirectly in any event by electronic means, and cannot go near her home. The order will expire on March 20, 2020, and if she wants an extension she will need to have to file a restraining order in Los Angeles Court.

As of now, the LAPD is currently still “investigating” the case. Berg has not been arrested.

Stop the domestic violence!