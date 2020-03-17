Gone Too Soon: Daughter Of Rap Legend Eric B. Passes Away Following Tragic Car Accident

Our prayers go out to DJ Eric B aka Eric Barrier, known for his achievements as part of the rap duo Eric B & Rakim, who is mourning the death of his 28-year-old daughter Erica.

Eric took to Instagram to post a video of him and his daughter on stage, which he captioned with a heart.

Sister2Sister’s IG account broke the news that 28-year-old Erica Supreme Barrier was in extreme critical condition after a horrific car crash involving an 18 wheeler in Hartford, Connecticut.

Connecticut state police confirmed to Page Six that Erica was in a Mini Cooper Countryman on I-91 in Connecticut just before 1 a.m. on Sunday morning when it “stopped in the center lane” and an oncoming truck “was unable to stop in time and impacted the rear of [Erica’s car].”

She “sustained serious injuries,” according to the police report, “and was transported to Hartford Hospital.” The truck driver was not injured, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.

Monday night Sister2Sister revealed via a statement from Eric B’s publicist Alvina Alston that Erica had passed at 6:18 pm EST,

“She fought a valiant fight, however we TRUST GOD & HIS ultimate decision to bring her home.

We want to sincerely thank everyone from around the world for the outpouring of support and love during this difficult time. Please continue to keep our family in prayer as we now prepare to lay Erica to rest. This was an unfortunate vehicular accident that claimed her life however, and it’s also crucial that we pray for the other driver involved. Our hearts also go out to him and his family as we hold no ill will in our hearts for those involved. Again, we accept GOD’s will and want to sincerely thank the good samaritans, first responders and impeccable medical staff who cared for our daughter at Hartford Hospital, Hartford CT.” Says Eric B.

So young. This is so sad. Let us keep the Barrier family in our prayers during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers go out to them.