BOSSIPSound: DJ Aktive Gathers Common, Freeway, Bri Steves, And DJ Jazzy Jeff To Animate “The City” [Video]

DJ Aktive has long been one of our favorite DJ’s on this planet. He’s toured with just about every artist you can think of Common, Nas, Queen Latifah, Marsha Ambrosius, J. Cole, Diddy, and the list goes on. He’s currently Janet Jackson’s official tour DJ and has been for almost five years now.

Touring is just one part of Aktive’s profile. His parties are guaranteed good times. Anytime you’re in Philly, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Miami you can probably find him somewhere giving the party people what they want.

Today, however, we are happy to introduce Aktive’s new single, “The City”. Ak is taking his years of music experience to the studio to create records that hip-hop heads will appreciate.

“The City” features Common, Freeway, Bri Steves, and the legendary DJ Jazzy Jeff. The visuals are directed by Konee Rok.

Press play below and check it out!