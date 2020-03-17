Rainbow Sequins & Red Leather Boots: “American Idol” Judges Are Wowed By The Unique Talents Of Gilberto [VIDEO]

“American Idol” sure seems like a neverending source of entertainment. The show recently posted up the audition tape of Orlando aspiring contestant Gilberto who pulled ALLLLL the red leather boots and rainbow sequins out of the closet for his moment in front of judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. Gilberto starts things off REALLY boldly — taking a seat in Katy Perry’s judging chair — then continues to push boundaries by joining Lionel in song.

What did you think of his “Proud Mary” performance though? Do you hate it, or love it?

Also it seemed as if Katy Perry gives advice that she has no expectations to follow herself. She told bruh his voice is his rainbow sequins and his red leather boots, but we seem to recall her wearing all manner of performance costumes over the years. Do you think she’s being a hypocrite or is she right to tell him to tone down his look until he’s firmly entrenched in the industry?

We really liked this guy Gilberto — he’s full of joy and living his life to the fullest and his dreams aren’t just dreams, clearly he has real talent. Here’s wishing him the best on his journey to Hollywood.