Thicker Than Grape Dimetapp: City Girl JT Flaunts Her Pre-Quarantined Yams On The Gram
Everyone’s buzzing over City Girl JT flaunting her pre-quarantined yams for the gram in a delicious display of thirst trap excellence that wowed her followers and riled up her haters while the rest of the world spiraled into corona chaos.
Locked up for wayyy too long for credit card fraud, the other equally fiiiine member of the City Girls has been living her absolute BEST (and thickest) life over the past few months with shiny new bling, lavish fashions and quite possibly the baddest bawwwdy in the game right now.
Peep the premium thirst traps (and Thirsty Twitter hysteria) on the flip.
“Such a city girl it’s a shame!” – whewwww, these pics are print-out-and-frame-worthy. We see you, JT!
“I remember when JT was “the ugly city girl”. Now everybody want my girlfriend. I’ll shoot y’all” – the North (and South) definitely remember and it wasn’t too long ago.
“Where you from? Throw it up!” – Ayeeeeee we’re from wherever you want us to be from, boo
“I’ve confessed my Feelings for city girl JT to my wife and now I’m getting put out.” – well, at least you were honest. She baaaad.
– it’s clearly a tie. We love both City Girls equally.
“City Girl JT… She just don’t know.” – maaaaaaaaaaaan
“Only way I’m buying a onlyfans if Kashdoll or City Girl JT have one” – we get it. Baddest pretty brown wows in Rap.
“JT always been the finest City Girl… that lil bid gave y’all amnesia but y’all awoke now” – FULLY AWAKE.
“Here’s Where You Can Shop City Girl JT’s Fendi Swimsuit https://essence.com/fashion/shop-city-girl-jt-fendi-swimsuit/?utm_source=twitter.com&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=social-button-sharing” – Essence with the clutch Community service announcement
