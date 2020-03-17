Roc Nation’s Spicy Sister Duo Ceraadi Release ‘Secure The Bag’ [Audio]

Does your COVID-19 quarantine need new music? Of course, it does.

Roc Nation’s sister duo Ceraadi has just released their newest track, “Secure the Bag.” The track is a turn-up song in dedication to the “unapologetic ambitionist” and features Ceraadi singing and rapping over a beat.

You can enjoy “Secure The Bag” in the comfort of your home and listen to it while doing a number of social distancing duties; cleaning the house, making a TikTok, Facetiming friends or just kicking it on the couch.

“It’s been a while since we dropped a project, and we’ve grown so much since we recorded it,” says Ceraadi. “We’re excited to give our Ceriders – who’ve been on our journey all these years with us – some new music that they can get lit to.”

These two first caught the attention of Jay Z’s Roc Nation after racking up subscribers and followers on YouTube covering everything from fashion and beauty to music and love advice. They followed by releasing independent tracks “Active” and “Kung Pao” in 2018 before Roc Nation released their official debut single, “Loyal” in 2019.

“Loyal” has been streamed over 13 million times and Ceraadi has released their debut EP Ceraadi’s Playlist, which pulled in over 4 million streams and earned syncs on EA’s Sims, VH1’s Girls Cruise and Love & Hip Hop Miami/NYC 2020.

These two aren’t slowing down anytime soon, even if the rest of the world is in the wake of coronavirus. They have partnerships with Savage x Fenty and Fashion Nova and sell their own products in their own online store.

“Secure The Bag” with Ceraadi below.