Quarantine Beat: Sephora Is Closing All Stores In The U.S. & Canada, But They Just Launched Some Crazy Sales Online

While people rush to the grocery store to hoard toilet paper for some reason, other, non-essential stores are closing their doors in an effort to get people to stay the f*** home. The latest to announce a closure is Sephora, who just let makeup enthusiasts everywhere know that they are temporarily closing all of their stores throughout the United States and Canada.

“Today we have made the difficult decision to close all of our retail stores in the U.S. and Canada and implement remote working for employees in our corporate offices from 5pm local time tomorrow (Tuesday, March 17) through Friday, April 3,” said Jean-André Rougeot, President & CEO of Sephora Americas, on the company’s community page. “When Sephora first opened its doors, we did so with the mission to create a unique community for all beauty enthusiasts. Since then, we have always taken our responsibility to protect the well-being of our people and community seriously. It was with that responsibility in mind that we made this decision.”

This move seems like a no-brainer, but with all of the folks out there not taking this virus seriously, there’s no doubt there were still people strolling into Sephora with a mask on, just because. Luckily, the retailer also noted that it will continue to pay employees during the hiatus and all online orders and shipping will remain operational, as of now.

While a lot of people are concerned with where their next paycheck is coming from in the midst of this pandemic, there’s no question that a lot of us are still spending money we don’t have online shopping to kill all this free time. Luckily for the makeup obsessed out there who still wanna browse without breaking the bank, Sephora actually just launched a really great sale just as they closed their doors.

A few things you can grab for up to half-off right now include Fenty Beauty’s Moroccan Spice Eyeshadow Palette and the Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlighter Palette, Marc Jacobs Shameless 24 Hour Foundation, and even a $220 value brush collection for only 75 bucks. Ulta Beauty’s biannual sale kicked off earlier this week, and now, Sephora is getting into the game with a sale of its own. The Oh Snap! sale will feature top-selling beauty products discounted up to 50% for one day at a time.