Hitmaka Claims “Pistol-Whipped” Woman Set Him Up For Terrifying Attempted Home Invasion

Producer Hitmaka has addressed reports claiming he “pistol-whipped his girlfriend” by alleging he’s actually the victim.

In a long Instagram post, the 34-year-old claims the woman in question, Talia Tilley, was NOT his girlfriend, and in fact, he says she attempted to have him robbed in a home invasion.

Hitmaka provided surveillance footage of what appears to be intruders on his property to corroborate his story. He writes:

On Saturday 4:30am three gunmen made an attempt on my life & home invasion.

I have all the surveillance footage which some I’m posting & also other evidence needed. I retained legal council & decided that with this matter which I’m totally traumatized about that I must let the truth out as media outlets without having proper info are attempting to stain my character and reputation that I have spent my entire life building. I could’ve been murdered inside my home on Saturday & I would like to take this time & thank all of my family, friends, & colleagues who have reached out regarding the matter sending love and positive energy. This footage is very alarming to all my fellow people in music & living in los angles area pls be safe and monitor who you allow in your home. I made a crucial mistake which could’ve costed my life THIS WOMAN WAS NOT MY GF EVER. I won’t dive further into this & will let my lawyers move forward accordingly.

Pls stay safe amidst these tragic times not only for myself but the entire world. Swipe right for more & my lawyers statement 🙏🏽 Video #1 suspects passing firearms through my home gate

Video #2 suspects retreating after my ADT alarm sounds & jumping gate on my property.

Hitmaka, born Christian Ward also provides a public statement from his attorney that tells his version of what transpired. He says the woman tried to lure him to an outdoor hot tub and when that didn’t work, she began to attack him in a effort to distract him from three armed home invaders. He claims Tilley had been in communication with these guys the entire time.

Just…wow. Now we know why police are still actively investigating this incident.

