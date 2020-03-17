Flagrant Foul: Brooklyn Nets Announce That 4 Players Have Coronavirus With 1 Showing Symptoms Of Sickness

Coronavirus is once again the headline for an NBA team.

Today, the Brooklyn Nets announced that four of their players have tested positive for the virus and one of them is showing forward signs of sickness with varying symptoms.

Here is the full Nets statement on four players testing positive for the coronavirus. Only one of them is symptomatic at this time, and everyone from the travel party is being asked to remain isolated and monitor their health. pic.twitter.com/UZqKSXWYPY — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) March 17, 2020

The names of the players are not being released right now but nowadays it’s just a matter of time before somebody spills the beans.

In the month of March, the Nets have played the Celtics, Grizzlies, Spurs, Heat, Bulls and Lakers.

We can only imagine the panic that all these players and staff members are feeling as a great many of them have been isolated with their families for days now. There is likely a concern that they might have infected them in addition to the folks who their family has been around. Tracing down the infected can be a clusterf**k of epic proportions and this is why the CDC is urging everyone to stay their a$$ at home.

We’ll be keeping an eye out for players from the aforementioned teams who might come forward with positive coronavirus diagnoses in the coming days and weeks.

Please, please, please, stay at home and be safe.