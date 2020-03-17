Vanessa, There Are People Who Are Dying: Vanessa Hudgens Is Being Vilified Over Her Cringeworthy Coronavirus Comments

It goes without saying that everything these past few days has been about the coronavirus–and with that, comes celebrities putting in their two cents. These people have huge platforms that can most definitely be used for good, but sometimes, it’s dangerous to see how irresponsibly certain celebs act, all while knowing they reach millions of people every time they press send.

Vanessa Hudgens took to Instagram Live yesterday to cure her bout of quarantine boredom, and during this session, she touched on the coronavirus and what’s going to happen in the coming months. As one fan presumably mentions being in the state we’re in now–or even more locked down–until July, Vanessa says that “sounds like a bunch of bulls**t.”

She then goes on to dig herself into an even deeper hole, shrugging off the idea that everyone is going to catch the virus and some people will die from it. “It’s a virus, i get it, like, I respect it, but at the same time, like, even if everybody gets it…like, yeah, people are gonna die, which is terrible, but, like, inevitable?” She said on her IG live. “I don’t know, maybe I shouldn’t be doing this right now.”

What a horrible and heartless message for you to share with the younger people who look up to you @VanessaHudgens pic.twitter.com/p0vIekdigP — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 17, 2020

Well, she was right about something…she shouldn’t be doing this right now. There’s just something about a celebrity belittling the idea that people are literally dying that rubbed a lot of people the wrong way, so once that clip started going viral, she rushed to Instagram once again to respond.

2. @VanessaHudgens says her remarks in the video above have been taken out of context?! She doesn’t explain how she believes her remarks were taken out of context. She adds that everyone should stay in their homes. pic.twitter.com/7CfodhkcEb — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 17, 2020

Ahhh, the classic celebrity response: it was taken out of context! In this new video, Hudgens definitely doesn’t apologize for what she said, but she did clarify that she is quarantining herself and claims she takes this whole thing seriously…even though the first video makes it pretty clear that she doesn’t.

Here’s what the people of Twitter had to say once they caught wind of Vanessa’s ignorant comments:

Vanessa Hudgens on Instagram live: pic.twitter.com/doMcTg8DNm — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) March 17, 2020

Me listening to Vanessa Hudgens spew stupidity out her mouth: pic.twitter.com/ThpjuXUeCo — MARLON ✨ (@marloinz) March 17, 2020

not Vanessa Hudgens saying everyone should just get corona bc death is inevitable rich people are NUTS!!!!!pic.twitter.com/sJElvhWCvB — lilnanie☁️✨ (@nalaeanais) March 17, 2020

Can't believe the first COVID celebrity death was Vanessa Hudgens' career — Emily Andras (@emtothea) March 17, 2020