Stay Woke: The Craziest, Most Outrageous Coronavirus Conspiracy Theories On Social Media

We’re only DAYS into the apocalyptic Coronavirus crisis and the whole entire internet has already spiraled into a bottomless abyss of Facebook-spread conspiracy theories that get more sick, twisted and unbelievably JUICY CRAZY by the hour. At this point, it’s very clear these theories are fueled by boredom with a splash of Cabin Fever (and fear of running out of toilet paper during a pandemic) that will only get dicier the longer we stay locked (and liquored) up in our socially distanced home quarantines. So, you might as well get comfortable, snuggle up with some healthy snacks and dive into these completely ridiculous conspiracy theories, rumors and myths that continue to spread faster than the actual virus. It’s not like you have anything better to do. (DISCLAIMER: These are nothing more than unproven conspiracy theories/rumors that should be treated as such. None have been proven true and should not be taken seriously. Hit the flip for the all craziest, most outrageous Coronavirus conspiracy theories on social media (so far).

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020 Idris Elba LIED about his Coronavirus diagnosis? We have no reason to believe Idris is LYING about testing positive for COVID-19 BUT there are many, MANY crazies across the internet who aren’t buying it. In fact, if you look at his recent Instagram comments there are seas of crazies calling foul on his diagnosis. BUT WHY? Well, his wife Sabrina (who, as far as we know, isn’t infected) wasn’t quarantined during his announcement. Strange, right? Wouldn’t they have been separated to avoid the virus potentially spreading? At this point, it’s believed to be more contagious in asymptomatic people like Idris. https://t.co/3Y98aND7Dv — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 17, 2020 Also, if you watch this recent live stream, he stutters through an explanation that his infection was traced back to another famous figure but never goes into detail. I hate to say it, but I think Idris lying or they lying on his results. They know We value what he says: pic.twitter.com/PvsLa3dDL8 — BOY ON BD THATS A 3.5 (@TreexGod) March 16, 2020 Between that and the popular belief that he’s being paid (by the Government? Someone wealthy and powerful?) to pretend he’s sick so Black folks will take the threat seriously, it’s all very messy.

Now they know damn well Idris Elba isn't positive for the Rona…. Why are they lying and how much did he get paid for this performance????? pic.twitter.com/f0cN1A7DFF — O'eshere Kundalini (@ganjakundalini) March 16, 2020 “Now they know damn well Idris Elba isn’t positive for the Rona…. Why are they lying and how much did he get paid for this performance?????” – Wowwwwww

I have a feeling Idris elba is lying about having corona, you showed no symptoms and tested positive and your wife was holding you so close in the video when she's not even tested at all…probably he's been paid to tell us that Black people can have the Virus. — segun oyelakin (@segunoye) March 17, 2020 “I have a feeling Idris elba is lying about having corona, you showed no symptoms and tested positive and your wife was holding you so close in the video when she’s not even tested at all…probably he’s been paid to tell us that Black people can have the Virus” – A LOT of people keep saying this. Hmmm.

Just got a phone call that my name is trending. And being trolled for some awful FAKE thing. It’s NOT TRUE. Haven’t been raided, or arrested. Just sanitizing and self distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe everybody.🙏🏾 — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) March 18, 2020 Oprah did WHAT??? So, basically, Mother Oprah trended on Twitter overnight for “getting caught up in a sex trafficking ring” according to a troll-fueled bombshell that sent Conspiracy Twitter into a tinfoil TIZZY. So this is where the Oprah conspiracy came from? pic.twitter.com/8Fk4loHZom — Mamba Forever (@CoNumba3) March 18, 2020 Of course there were (MANY) people who actually believed the story and reposted old articles about Oprah’s ties to convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein to support the claims. #OprahWinfrey is trending in connection with a story that's been circulating for two days.The story is that caronavirus is a massive cover up for the largest intelligence operation in history. Is this fake news?Likely. Is Oprah friends with Hollywood rapists and pedophiles? Fact. pic.twitter.com/Q36k9DwIyA — Malek Akan (@Fanonian) March 18, 2020 But wait, it gets even more twisted: they also believe the Coronavirus is a lab-created coverup for celebrity elites like Oprah embroiled in a sophisticated sex trafficking scandal that will soon take down many beloved entertainers in the industry.

As hilarious as all these memes are, and as bogus as the recent rumor is: Yeah, Oprah's got deep ties to child sex abusers/trafficking. Here's a few connections you should look into: pic.twitter.com/lnGB09x71j — ⚕𝙙𝙧𝙪 (@DrutangAtHome) March 18, 2020 “As hilarious as all these memes are, and as bogus as the recent rumor is: Yeah, Oprah’s got deep ties to child sex abusers/trafficking. Here’s a few connections you should look into:” – hmmm, interesting.

oprah opening twitter like #Oprah pic.twitter.com/a1i43EnbAL — Cat Piss (@CatPiss15) March 18, 2020 “oprah opening twitter like #Oprah” – yoooo the music tho. We hate it had to be.

timeline saying oprah got arrested but someone's auntie on facebook broke the story before tmz. we need a vaccine. twitter might not make it to friday — Desus Nice (@desusnice) March 18, 2020 “timeline saying oprah got arrested but someone’s auntie on facebook broke the story before tmz. we need a vaccine. twitter might not make it to friday” – no, seriously, it’s only been a few days and Twitter has already spiraled into Hell.

Tom Hanks test's positive the same day as the plan does. Is he running or getting arrested? Expect many more high profile politicians & actors to test positive soon.#QAnons pic.twitter.com/teZjdsAXLz — Dr. Heath Motley (@dr_motley) March 12, 2020 “Tom Hanks test’s positive the same day as the plan does. Is he running or getting arrested? Expect many more high profile politicians & actors to test positive soon.#QAnons” – sooo, um, yea…this is actually happening.

Keri Hilson claims #coronavirus was caused by 5G radiation pic.twitter.com/f8vtHMNhM1 — SOHH (@sohh) March 16, 2020 The Coronavirus is really radiation from China’s severely unstable 5G network? No singer has been dragged more than Keri Hilson who was recently re-dragged for saying COVID-19 was really radiation from the 5G network on phones that somehow set off a global pandemic. And she was serious before deleting her entire dissertation of evidence from Twitter.

Now who said Keri Hilson is smoking that pretty girl rock 😩😩😩😩😂😂 — Yung Ivysaur (@RyanEastlake) March 16, 2020 “Now who said Keri Hilson is smoking that pretty girl rock” – she was TRIPPIN trippin. Still love her tho.

So there is no #Coronavirus the virus is a scam…its actually 5G towers killing us and Wuhan were the first to be affected.. China built over 100,000 5G towers. It was actually planned years ago to depopulate and keep a low vibrational state. Just did my research 😳 😱 — La Fur (@7FiftyTheDon) March 12, 2020 “So there is no #Coronavirus the virus is a scam…its actually 5G towers killing us and Wuhan were the first to be affected.. China built over 100,000 5G towers. It was actually planned years ago to depopulate and keep a low vibrational state. Just did my research” – Uhhhh

The roll out of 5G and the #coronavirus map…. Almost identical 🤔 pic.twitter.com/PAofzMEuS4 — Goat In A Moat (@goat_in_a_moat1) March 15, 2020 “The roll out of 5G and the #coronavirus map…. Almost identical” – Eerieeeee but maybe a coincidence?