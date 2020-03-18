Karlie Redd's Lips Before And After Filler
Knifed Up: Do These Before & After Photos Prove Karlie Redd Over-Plumped Her Puckers With Filler?
It used to be a time when cosmetic procedures were reserved for the stars of Hollyweird and the extremely vain and wealthy. Nowadays, any regular Jane who wants to preserve some youth in her face or any part of her body can get it touched up by a doctor during her lunch break.
Fans of “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” noticed on Monday that Karlie Redd had something tweaked up in her face. After close examination, fans think she had some lip filler injections and possibly some botox. Scene after scene, the actress looked like she was puckering up even with her face relaxed.
Here is Karlie Redd in photos just a few months apart. Can YOU see a huge difference?
Karlie Redd’s new sultry lips were a huge trending topic for obvious reasons.
Some people think the actress was fine before the tune-up…but is she like it, we’re supposed to love it! Right?!
Fans aren’t used to her new look, but are YOU feeling it?
