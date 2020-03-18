Vanessa Hudgens Gets Destroyed On The Internet For Coronavirus Take
Vanessa Hudgens Apology For Heada$$ Coronavirus Comments Didn’t Save Her From Getting DRAGGED By The Internet
This quarantine is going to be the end of so many careers. Vanessa Hudgens is the latest to have her career seriously altered by her stupid Coronavirus take. She said that dying was inevitable and we should just let it happen. Why? Because she’s upset that the damn Coachella is getting postponed. So you’re okay with a million people dying so you can go unshowered and listen to Post Malone?
“Um, yeah, ’til July sounds like a bunch of bulls—. I’m sorry. It’s a virus, I get it. Like, I respect it. But at the same time, like, even if everybody gets it, like, yeah, people are gonna die, which is terrible but, like, inevitable? I don’t know. Maybe I shouldn’t be doing this right now.”
Of course, the dragging was immediate. So she apologized.
“It’s a crazy time. It’s a crazy, crazy time. And I am at home and in lockdown. And that’s what I hope you guys are doing, too, in full quarantine and staying safe and sane. I don’t take this situation lightly by any means. I am home. So stay inside, y’all.”
The apology didn’t do much good to calm the dragging.
Peep the way she’s getting killed for her stupidity.
She’s absolutely going to go to some festival with her stupidity. SMH, see. This is why we quarantine, because of people like her.
“vanessa hudgens at the ticket counter of coachella in a native american headress while everyone is at home quarantining”
“Vanessa Hudgens coked out of her mind saying essentially “we all die you either kill yourself or get killed” as justification for why coachella should continue is the wildest shit i’ve seen all week”
OF course, some celebrities have come to her defense, but that’ snot going to cut it this time.
“People in my family have had their weddings and graduations cancelled, have lost jobs, are dealing with the fear of having asthma or other complications during this crisis and some are going into hospitals every day to tend to the sick. Vanessa freaking Hudgens is not suffering.”
So yeah, Chrissy is catching strays for trying to defend Vanessa now. Which makes sense. Nobody wants to hear that mess.
“I been knew Chrissy Teigen was absolute garbage so her running to Vanessa Hudgens defense is of no surprise.”
“Vanessa Hudgens Loudly crying faceLoudly crying faceEyesEyes thinking the virus is like this #VanessaHudgens”
Of course the internet is linking this to the whole Oprah thing that spread around the internet. Like Vanessa leaked those rumors or something lol. Y’all are crazy.
“Vanessa Hudgens after leaking everything about Oprah so we could forget what she said #opraharrested”
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.