Vanessa Hudgens Apology For Heada$$ Coronavirus Comments Didn’t Save Her From Getting DRAGGED By The Internet

Vanessa Hudgens was doing great when she was just moaning. Also “it’s a virus, I get it, I respect it” is sending me. pic.twitter.com/R6gILcEdjk — Salim (@adidasspapurse) March 18, 2020

This quarantine is going to be the end of so many careers. Vanessa Hudgens is the latest to have her career seriously altered by her stupid Coronavirus take. She said that dying was inevitable and we should just let it happen. Why? Because she’s upset that the damn Coachella is getting postponed. So you’re okay with a million people dying so you can go unshowered and listen to Post Malone?

“Um, yeah, ’til July sounds like a bunch of bulls—. I’m sorry. It’s a virus, I get it. Like, I respect it. But at the same time, like, even if everybody gets it, like, yeah, people are gonna die, which is terrible but, like, inevitable? I don’t know. Maybe I shouldn’t be doing this right now.”

Of course, the dragging was immediate. So she apologized.

“It’s a crazy time. It’s a crazy, crazy time. And I am at home and in lockdown. And that’s what I hope you guys are doing, too, in full quarantine and staying safe and sane. I don’t take this situation lightly by any means. I am home. So stay inside, y’all.”

The apology didn’t do much good to calm the dragging.

Delighted to welcome Vanessa Hudgens to the #ChineseVirus Task Force! She really gets it! pic.twitter.com/u9fuisLxTu via @PaulLidicul — Donald J. Drumpf (@RealDonalDrumpf) March 18, 2020

vanessa hudgens at the ticket counter of coachella in a native american headress while everyone is at home quarantining pic.twitter.com/qGNF3yJFMC — imran rashid (@imrnrshd) March 18, 2020

Peep the way she’s getting killed for her stupidity.