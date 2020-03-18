Fyre Festival Fallout: Migos To Pay $30,000 Settlement

It’s been three years and the aftermath of the disastrous Fyre Festival is still haunting people. While Billy McFarland is in jail for the failed festival and other scammy schemes, everyone with their freedom is still feeling the Fyre. Like Ja Rule, who can’t get a business off the ground because his trust with consumers is beyond repair. When he tried to promote a tax business earlier this year, social media dragged him from Facebook, over to Twitter, to every corner of Instagram. But while Ja is out plotting his next movie, several artists are still dealing with lawsuits from the festival they barely had any part in. As for the Migos, their small involvement is going to cost them upwards of $30,000.

“The Defendant shall pay the total sum of $30,000.00 (the ‘Settlement Payment’), as full and final settlement and complete satisfaction of any claims the Trustee has raised against the Defendant,” court documents cited by The Blast reported on Wednesday.

The report adds that the trio bagged an alleged payment of $100,000 to perform at the festival that never actually happened, with the newly announced agreement ultimately resulting in all claims against the group connected with their festival affiliation being dismissed once it receives the judge’s sign-off.

The bright side of this whole thing is that they still get to keep $70k of the original payment, and once the judge signs off, there will be no more Fyre Fest legal issues popping up–at least for the rap trio in question.