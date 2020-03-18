Sports Withdrawals: Shannon Sharpe & Skip Bayless Break Quarantine To Discuss Tom Brady Leaving New England [Video]

Shannon Sharpe & Skip Bayless Break Quarantine To Discuss Tom Brady Leaving New England

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has suspended every current sports organization and left daytime sports shows in shambles as well. More importantly, it also left viewers and fans thirsty for games, news, and the betting that surrounds sporting events. Most productions have halted as the staff and hosts are stuck at home in in self-quarantine, but leave it to our guys Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless to break self-quarantine so they could meet up and discuss any bombs dropped during free agency. The pair got together yesterday after news broke that New England’s star quarterback Tom Brady decided to take his talents elsewhere, presumably to Tampa Bay. The discussion was well worth it as the duo broke down all the signs Tom was leaving that they previously didn’t mention.

Shannon even cites that he knew Tom wasn’t returning when news broke that the baller went to talk to the higher-ups in the Patriot organization a while back. As Shannon said, when they want you on the team and want to continue a fruitful partnership, you won’t have to find them. they will always find you. Skip takes it a step further, saying Brady probably wants to be the first QB to win a Super Bowl in their home stadium, since the Super Bowl is in Tampa next year–which would obviously be a pretty legendary moment to behold.

This conversation was perfect for all of us having sports withdrawals during this drought as we all sit at home with nothing to watch. Catch the entire conversation below and watch our previous sports withdrawal fix right over here!