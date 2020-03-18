Big Tings A Gwan: Sha Summers Drops Voluptuous Visual For Body-Posi BBW Banger “LZO” [Video]

Sha Summers is an up-and-coming Virginia-born, New York-based artist who BOSSIP has posted about before but we’d be guilty of malpractice if we miss the opportunity to share this with you all.

We first brought you a glimpse into Sha’s world when he released his new single “LZO” earlier this year, but today we have a music video that REALLY brings the theme home and gives you more insight into his character.

He is quite a character.

He’s also a “young, fat, ni**a, out the ghetto” and he’s not about shaming women for their natural physique. In fact, he’s quite fond of confident, curvy ladies and we can’t blame him one bit.

Press play below to peep the clip.

SHALLELUJAH!

You can find more of Sha’s music on all streaming platforms.