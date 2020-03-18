Free Coronavirus Fitness Classes
Debbie Allen’s Dance Class & Other FREE Fitness For The QuaranTINGS
No gym, no problem! As you continue your social distancing/elective quarantining you can STILL stay in shape and work on your summer baaaaawdy—even if no one will see it in the foreseeable future.
As previously reported Planet Fitness is streaming free online workouts (no membership required) on their Facebook page with their “United We Move” at-home workouts.
Similarly, none other than Lydia Grant herself, Ms. Debbie Allen, is making sure you keep moving from the comfort of your quarantined quarters.
Allen wrote on Twitter, “FREE DANCE CLASS TOMORROW! Tune in to my Instagram Live on Wednesday at 1pm PST/4pm EST and let’s get those bodies moving! All are welcome. Spread the word. See you on the dance floor.”
Debbie’s free dance class should be well attended, the post already has 8,000 likes.
See more free fitness classes you can participate in while COVID-19 quarantined below.
Peloton
Peloton is giving new users free workouts for 90 days, no bike needed. Users can choose from classes such as yoga, meditation, strength training and more when they download the Peloton app.
Make sure to count yourself in for our first-ever UK Two for One Ride with @leannehainsby and @hannahfrankson tomorrow, Tuesday, March 17th at 7 AM ET. Join them as they celebrate the power of women in honor of Women's History Month. See you on the leaderboard, Peloton! #onepeloton
PopSugar
PopSugar’s YouTube is chock full of free workout classes.
Barre3
Barre3 has a free video workout trial.
It might feel like you’re carrying the weight on your shoulders. That things are out of control, or in chaos. What we can control is what steps we take to feel grounded. Here are 30 minutes of intentional, mindful movement with Marissa that will help to reduce stress and create calm in your body. Whatever your day brings, we hope this workout supports you in feeling connected, balanced, and grounded. For more at-home workouts, try free for 15 days: http://bit.ly/barre3-at-home-workouts
Nike Training Club App
Still readily available, the Nike training club app offers video workouts.
P.Volve
Their free trial offers free workout videos.
Rumble
Rumble has free IG Live workouts.
No matter the circumstance, we move together as a strong & united #TeamRUMBLE 💪 >>> Starting tomorrow at 9AM EST, we’ll be posting Rumble-inspired, cardio & bodyweight workouts (NO equipment necessary‼️) for you to do at home via IG Live ⚡️Swipe for this week’s workout sched #doyourumble
