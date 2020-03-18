BIGOT-19: Asian Woman Accosted On Train By Coronaracist Blaming Her For Pandemic, Upstander Intervenes [Video]

Coronavirus hasn’t got people acting differently, it’s got them acting like exactly who they are.

Sadly, that means racist pieces of s#!t.

An Asian straphanger riding the subway was accosted by a man accusing her of bringing COVID-19 to America. Emily Chen shared her harrowing experience via Facebook video as a man stepped in to defend her against the hateful attack.

The rise in ugly incidents like this is partly due to general ignorance but also partly due to people like 53% of white women’s president Donald Trump calling the pandemic “Chinese virus” in addition to his refusal to denounce terms like “Kung Flu”.

People suck.