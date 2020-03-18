Jada Pinkett Smith And Will Smith Get The Actual Factuals About COVID-19 On “Red Table Talk” [VIDEO]

With so much information out there about coronavirus it’s hard to know what’s true and what’s false. Thank goodness Jada Pinkett-Smith is setting the facts straight on the COVID-19 pandemic with a special two-part episode focused on the facts we all need to know about coronavirus.

Red Table Talk has emerged as the go-to place for real discussions on topics that matter most— and right now, the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting everyone. Michael Osterholm, director for the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, and Chiara Digiallorenzo, a 25-year-old COVID-19 patient who has been sharing her journey on Instagram, and has received thousands of messages of support, both join the Red Table (via satellite) today to answer questions from both the Smith family and viewers.

Watch the first part of the two part episode below:

Part two will be available on Facebook Watch Monday, March 23 at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET, focusing on the massive mental health burden of the pandemic. Jada, Gammy and Willow sit down with psychologist Dr. Ramani Durvasula and motivational speaker Jay Shetty to help viewers manage anxiety and stress in the age of COVID-19.

Did you learn anything new from this episode? We learned that Will picked up more than a buff body on the set of ‘I Am Legend’. We can also say that we left the episode feeling a lot less anxiety.