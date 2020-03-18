Drake Reportedly Self-Quarantining After Partying With Kevin Durant
Take Care: Drake Reportedly Self-Quarantining After Running Through West Hollywood With Kevin Durant
Drake is reportedly self-quarantining after partying with Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant (who recently tested positive for Coronavirus) in yet another shocking celebrity development amid the steadily worsening Coronavirus crisis.
Sources tell Page Six that Aubrey isolated himself in his larger-than-life Toronto mansion after turning up with KD eight days ago at Nice Guy in West Hollywood.
As of now, there’s been no official statement from his camp, label or anyone connected to the platinum-selling rapper but we’ll certainly update you as information becomes available.
Oh, and while you’re here, peep the Twitter hysteria over Drizzy’s reported self-quarantine in the 6 on the flip.
“Drake somewhere in the booth singing “I can’t tell if you’re social distancing or distancing yourself from me socially” – no, but, seriously. He probably is.
“How Drake boutta self quarantine” – haaaaa
“Drake in the booth rn:
“I was with KD last night we pulled up to the scene,
He he hit me in the cell and told me he has #COVID19” – BARS
“Drake self quarantining after chilling with KD” – there’s so much Drake material to work with
“They trynna say cause KD got it Drake might have it…Back inside” – there’s just not enough liquor to deal with all this right now
“Drake when he found out KD tested positive for Coronavirus” – yep, us too!
“KD was breathing all over AD and hung out with Drake all while having the Coronavirus ???” – pray for Lakers fans during these trying times
“KD tested positive and Drake was with him recently?” – Shaq is all of us right now
“Hearing ‘KD’ and ‘Drake’ in the same sentence just makes me think of this lol” – never forget!
